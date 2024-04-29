2024 Atlanta Falcons Draft Pick Profile: RB Jase McClellan
New Atlanta Falcons running back Jase McClellan is being added to one of the strongest running back rooms in the NFL and will only make it stronger.
The Atlanta Falcons needed some depth at running back after losing Cordarrelle Patterson to free agency and used their first of three sixth-round picks on Jase McClellan out of Alabama. The Crimson Tide's leading rusher for the last two seasons has a bit of an injury history but when he's healthy is a very solid all-around rusher, receiver and blocker. The Falcons have a good third piece to add to the running back puzzle—one that already includes Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier.
Jase McClellan
University of Alabama
Running Back
Athletic Comparison and Numbers
Athletically, Jase McClellan isn't much different than Corey Clement. He's a bigger back who has more power than straight-line speed and doesn't win by being faster or stronger than the defenders trying to tackle him. Much like Clement, they win by having lateral agility and strong intangibles. The Falcons having a third running back of over 215 pounds continues the theory that the running game will be about pounding the opposition into submission.
Stats and Awards
2023: 13 Games Played, 180 Carries, 890 Yards, 8 Touchdowns, 15 Catches, 137 Yards
2022: 13 Games Played, 111 Carries, 655 Yards, 7 Touchdowns, 14 Catches, 174 Yards, 3 Touchdowns
2021: 5 Games Played, 40 Carries, 191 Yards, 1 Touchdown, 10 Catches, 97 Yards, 3 Touchdowns, 1 Punt Returns, 33 Yards, 1 Touchdown, 4 Tackles
2020: 12 Games Played, 23 Carries, 245 Yards, 2 Touchdowns, 1 Catches, 1 Yard
Highlight Reel
Scouting Report
Strengths
Jase McClellan has a very strong technical background and does a good job using his vision to find the right lane. He has efficient contact balance and stays upright when he gets hit. He's able to avoid square hits with his elusiveness. He has great route running and gets open easily. McClellan does a fine job after the catch getting additional yards. As a pass protector, the new Falcon is exceptional at taking on the contact and has the intelligence to know exactly where to be to pop a blitzer.
Weaknesses
The weaknesses in Jase McClellan's game come from primarily his less than desirable athleticism. He's not going to be a home run threat from anywhere like other backs will be. And at times, he tries to find the hole like he's got the vision of Le'Veon Bell, and he doesn't yet. As a pass blocker, he doesn't get his body squared up with blitzers properly. The Falcons will need him to improve some of these aspects before they could look at having him start a game.
Intangibles & Off-Field Red Flags
While Jase McClellan was never a captain for the Crimson Tide and was never known as a leader there, he was a hard worker and set an example for the team. McClellan's biggest issues off the field have nothing to do with behavior and everything to do with injuries. He's suffered an ACL tear in his knee as well as had various foot and ankle injuries throughout his career with the Crimson Tide. If he can stay healthy, his career in the NFL looks like it should be prosperous.
NFL Stylistic Comparison: Payton Barber
Payton Barber wasn't a star running back in any way, but he was a solid depth and rotational running back with the Buccaneers and Washington teams. McClellan has the same kind of running style and abilities that Barber had throughout a career that had 771 total touches, 2,885 total yards and 23 total touchdowns throughout his six-year career. The Falcons would love to have that kind of production from this sixth round pick.
How does he fit in with the Atlanta Falcons
Adding Jase McClellan to the running back room should improve depth more than anything else. McClellan wouldn't be in line to take any snaps from Bijan Robinson or Tyler Allgeier, but he should be competing with return specialist Avery Williams for the primary third running back snaps. The Falcons have a very strong running back room, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see McClellan get around 50 touches in the 2024 season—more if the Falcons lose either Allgeier or Robinson to injury.
Why RB Jase McClellan instead of CB D.J. James or DT Mekhi Wingo?
The Falcons drafted multiple 3-technique and 5-technique defensive tackles already, and adding someone like Mekhi Wingo would just continue adding to those spots. The Falcons decided that Jase McClellan was just a better player than his rival D.J. James would have been on the roster. Atlanta didn't need a running back more than a cornerback, but this pick makes sense if looking long-term and the Falcons potentially losing Avery Williams after this season.
