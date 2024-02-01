2024 Atlanta Falcons mock draft: What it would look like with a trade-up for a Quarterback
In this one, two trades help the Falcons fill out the roster.
Sixth Round (No. 198 overall): OT Andrew Coker, TCU
The Falcons need some tackle depth with just Kaleb McGary, Jake Matthews, and Tyler Vrabel under contract for the 2024 season of the guys who played snaps in 2023. McGary and Matthews are starting to age a bit, and Vrabel isn't really good enough to build a line around. So adding a true long-term depth guy is the right move to make. They could also look at this as a potential long-term developmental guy along the lines of someone like Ryan Schraeder from those 2013-2018 Atlanta Falcons teams that developed a starting right tackle.
Andrew Coker is a 6-foot-7, 315-pound three-year starter at left tackle for the Horned Frogs and was a key blocker for them on their run to play in a College Football Playoff Championship game. Coker has some deficiencies as a run blocker at times, but the Falcons tend to improve the run-blocking aspects of their players easily. As a pass blocker, he's shown that he can handle the Big 12 relatively well allowing just six sacks over his last three seasons. The Falcons could really use someone to develop under McGary until it's time for McGary to retire and Coker could be that guy.
Sixth Round (No. 203 overall): RB Jawhar Jordan, Louisville
The Falcons do have four running backs under contract for 2024 at this time, but only Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier had touches on offense in 2023. Avery Williams is coming back from injury and Carlos Washington was a practice squad player. The Falcons could benefit from a theory that a few draft analysts have come up with and something that the Rams and Seahawks have done for years—draft a single running back in every single draft to enhance depth and competition at the position.
Jawhar Jordan would be a good fit for the Falcons' scheme as he benefits from being a zone-style runner. Jordan's biggest strength is his vision and overall quickness and speed. He's a true scat back who can find holes and burst through them for chunk plays often. He's someone who can come right in, compete for a change-of-pace back role with Williams, and even compete for the kick return spot with Williams as well. It's unlikely the Falcons try to bring back Cordarrelle Patterson, so replacing him with Jordan would be a wise move.