2024 Atlanta Falcons mock draft: What it would look like with a trade-up for a Quarterback
In this one, two trades help the Falcons fill out the roster.
First round (No. 1 overall): QB Caleb Williams, Southern Cal
The best quarterback to come out of the last three drafts is very likely going to be Caleb Williams from Southern California. He's a prototypical 6-foot-1, 215 pounds with the kind of arm that can make every single, solitary throw on the field. Williams has fantastic accuracy, can read defenses extremely well, and understands how to progress through his reads properly. As a runner, he can take off and make people miss, but he's no Lamar Jackson. Stylistically, he's much closer to Patrick Mahomes in that he is running to find open receivers and make big plays.
One interesting thing to note about Williams is that he's better in standard passing situations. Per Pro Football Focus, he's better without play-action (121.6 passer rating) than with (110.8). He's better without screens (119.3) than with (102.2). The Trojan quarterback has shown that he does tend to do better out of structure, but he's very good within it as well despite criticisms. This is the best quarterback in the draft, and if there's someone who is a true franchise guy in this draft, it's Williams.
The Falcons have the infrastructure to support a quarterback like Williams. They have a young, promising coordinator in Zac Robinson. They have an offensive line that is very good at run blocking and improving in pass blocking. They have some weapons already with Drake London at wide receiver, Kyle Pitts and Jonnu Smith at tight end as well as Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier at running back. Atlanta is ready to plug and play the next great quarterback into the offense.