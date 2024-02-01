2024 Atlanta Falcons mock draft: What it would look like with a trade-up for a Quarterback
In this one, two trades help the Falcons fill out the roster.
Trade No. 2: Atlanta trades down to get more picks
Atlanta Falcons Receive:
2024 Third-round pick (No. 88 overall)
2024 Fourth-round pick (No. 126 overall)
2024 Sixth-round pick (No. 203 overall)
2024 Seventh-round pick (No. 242 overall)
Green Bay Packers Receive:
2024 Third-round pick (No. 74 overall)
While running through this mock draft, a trade-down wasn't being looked for, but when this was offered, it was too good to pass up. Trading down 14 spots and picking up three additional picks to get more roster enhancement was the right thing to do. Considering the first two picks were addressing the two biggest issues on the roster of quarterback and wide receiver, the rest of the picks were going to be used to address depth anyway. Grabbing these picks only helps the Falcons be a better team in 2024 and beyond.