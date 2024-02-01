2024 Atlanta Falcons mock draft: What it would look like with a trade-up for a Quarterback
In this one, two trades help the Falcons fill out the roster.
Third Round (No. 88 overall): EDGE Jonah Elliss, Utah
With the addition of Raheem Morris as the head coach and the changes that are coming to the defense, it wouldn't be surprising if the Falcons let Bud Dupree walk and cut Lorenzo Carter to go young at the edge position. With DeAngelo Malone and Arnold Ebiketie, the Falcons have a pair of guys who can be the starting edge defenders for three-man fronts, and with Zach Harrison, they can run 4-man fronts with Ebiketie across from him. But they still need someone to rotate in with them to keep everyone fresh, and they should look to a familiar family.
Jonah Elliss is the youngest of the four Elliss brothers who have been draft-eligible so far. Much like his brothers Kaden, Christian, and Jonah, he's got a non-stop motor and is a ferocious pass rusher. Elliss has burst coming off the edge, the power that is reminiscent of his father (and former NFL defensive tackle) Luther's and a fantastic football IQ. His all-around abilities are fantastic as he can stuff the run just as effectively as he can rush the passer.
Elliss sets the edge very effectively and can stack and shed blockers like a middle linebacker. He's a student of the game who improves week-to-week as a pass rusher. He finished the season with 12 sacks in just 10 games, but even more than that, he added two hits and 24 hurries in his total of 332 pass rush snaps. On top of the pass rushing prowess, he was able to get 12 run stops in just 217 snaps against the run. The Falcons would vastly benefit from having Elliss join his brother and compete for time with the 2022 third-round pick DeAngelo Malone.