2024 Atlanta Falcons mock draft: What it would look like with a trade-up for a Quarterback
In this one, two trades help the Falcons fill out the roster.
Fourth Round (No. 126 overall): DL Darius Robinson, Missouri
The Falcons have a decent group of interior defensive linemen under contract with Grady Jarrett, David Onyemata, Zach Harrison, Ta'Quon Graham, and LaCale London all coming back for the 2024 season already. The Falcons will likely want someone to come in and compete for a spot on the roster with Graham, London, and whoever else they bring in during the offseason. Even if they bring back Calais Campbell, they should still look to add to the unit.
Darius Robinson is an extremely unique prospect because as a 4-3 defensive end, he was playing a pure strong-side end role the way that Campbell did for the Falcons in 2023. He was used a lot in 5-technique like a 3-4 end, but also played a ton of 6-technique like a standard 4-3 end would be. The hybrid scheme that the Missouri Tigers run allowed him to show his versatility and will translate well to professional defenses. He's fantastic against the run, but his real prowess is as a pass rusher.
Despite a larger frame, he explodes off the ball and tosses around offensive linemen. He knows how to work through blocks against the run and has even shown a propensity to create impact plays with his 8.5 sacks and 14.0 tackles-for-loss as a senior. Atlanta will love his 6-foot-5, 296-pound frame, and rotating him with Harrison or maybe even Campbell on the strong side of the defense will only help the Falcons have a stronger rotation to get after quarterbacks.