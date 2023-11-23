2024 Atlanta Falcons Mock Draft: Where the needs look to be at the bye
Assuming the Falcons quarterback situation doesn't rely on the draft, this is the mock for you.
Round 1, No. 8 overall: EDGE Jared Verse, Florida State
The Falcons have been much improved with their pass rush in the 2023 season compared to the last two years. They have 21 sacks and 62 quarterback hits through 10 games in 2023 after having just 21 sacks and 71 hits through the entire season in 2022. That doesn't mean they wouldn't benefit greatly from an improvement at defensive end with a premiere pass rusher. In fact, it's arguably the biggest need to help improve the defense moving forward. A premiere edge rusher would help the Falcons get after quarterbacks quicker rather than relying on coverage to help them create sack opportunities on key third downs.
Jared Verse has all the tools to be a top pass rusher in the NFL. At 6-foot-4, 260 pounds, he has the same kind of frame that guys like John Abraham and Simeon Rice did with long arms and similar speed around the edge to them as well. Verse had nine sacks as a junior for the Seminoles and has been drawing protections all season while still recording 4.5 sacks. The Falcons could use someone who can add some speed at the edge while also providing that pass rush they are missing at this point. Verse would pair well with current Falcons Grady Jarrett, David Onyemata and Arnold Ebiketie on pass rushing downs.