2024 Atlanta Falcons Mock Draft: Where the needs look to be at the bye
Assuming the Falcons quarterback situation doesn't rely on the draft, this is the mock for you.
Round 2, No. 45 overall: WR Xavier Legette, South Carolina
The Falcons have no wide receivers under contract for the 2024 season outside of Drake London and Josh Ali. London has shown he can be a good No. 1 receiver, but the Falcons need an option that can stretch a defense as well as just some general depth behind London. Xavier Legette is a 6-foot-3, 225 pound receiver from South Carolina that has been a true No. 1 for the Gamecocks when he's healthy. He's really taken off in 2023 with over 1,100 yards receiving on his 65 catches. He's also scored seven touchdowns. If the Falcons can rely on even 60 percent of this production from their No. 2 wide receiver in 2024, they'll have a much more explosive offense.
Round 3, No. 76 overall: OL Zack Zinter, Michigan
The Falcons need some depth at right tackle that can eventually end up starting there. Kaleb McGary's contract is starting to look like an albatross with his underperformance. Zack Zinter is a guard for Michigan, but he has the athleticism to play tackle if need be. He could be a perfect fit for a long-term solution at right tackle and be an upgrade as a pass blocker long-term. Zinter's ability to play both guard and tackle will be useful for a season while he backs up both Chris Lindstrom and Kaleb McGary in 2024 before he slides to a full-time role.