2024 Atlanta Falcons Mock Draft: Where the needs look to be at the bye
Assuming the Falcons quarterback situation doesn't rely on the draft, this is the mock for you.
Round 5, No. 146 overall: OL Christian Haynes, Connecticut
Christian Haynes plays primarily right guard for Connecticut, but he can backup all three spots on the interior of the offensive line. With the Falcons likely losing Ryan Neuzil in the coming offseason, they will need more depth along the offensive line. Haynes has shown that he can play at a high level as a multi-time All-American selection as a junior and a senior. The Falcons adding another All-American on the offensive line is never a bad thing—especially as a depth piece.
Round 6, No. 186 overall: LB Curtis Jacobs, Penn State
The Atlanta Falcons have almost no depth at linebacker behind Troy Andersen, Kaden Elliss and Nate Landman. Should one of them go down, it wouldn't hurt to bring in someone like Curtis Jacobs off the bench for that situation. Jacobs plays a strong-side linebacker role for the Nittany Lions and fits in well with Ryan Nielsen's scheme as an off-ball linebacker like Elliss and Landman do. He may not be the best straight-line athlete, but he can come down hill and play the run well and is an extremely solid blitzer. For a reserve linebacker, there's not much more to be asked of him.
All advanced stats are courtesy Pro Football Focus or Football Outsiders. All traditional stats are courtesy of official team websites, NFLGSIS or CFB Stats. All RAS and athletic testing numbers are courtesy of DraftScout.com and Kent Lee Platte's RAS Football website.