2024 Atlanta Falcons Potential Draft Pick Profile: CB Quinyon Mitchell
Quinyon Mitchell would instantly be a No. 2 corner for the Falcons and help the defense get better.
The Atlanta Falcons have needs all over the roster even after a productive free agency period, and someone like Quinyon Mitchell could be a great fit to fill the hole at cornerback left by the loss of Jeff Okudah to the Texans. Atlanta could select Mitchell as high as No. 8 overall, but it'd be unlikely for that to happen because he wouldn't be the best player available at that position. The Falcons should look at him as a trade-down option, however. He'd be a very solid player in their defense from day one.
Quinyon Mitchell
University of Toledo
Cornerback
Athletic Comparison and Numbers
Athletically, Quinyon Mitchell compares with the best of the best. Mitchell compares to Derek Stingley, a former No. 3 overall pick who has had a ton of success with the Texans when healthy. Teams will love the kind of athleticism they have to work with for Mitchell. Cornerback is all about recovery speed, and Mitchell has that in spades. Long term, it will eventually fade, but his technique is solid enough that he should be fine even if it does.
Stats and Awards
2023: 13 Games Played, 41 Tackles, 2.0 Tackles for Loss, 1 Interception, 18 Pass Deflections, 1 Blocked Kick, First-Team All-American, Bednarik Award Semifinalist
2022: 14 Games Played, 41 Tackles, 3.5 Tackles for Loss, 5 Interceptions, 20 Pass Deflections, 2 Defensive Touchdowns, First-Team All-MAC, Second-Team All-American
2021: 13 Games Played, 34 Tackles, 2.0 Tackles for Loss, 1.0 Sack, 1 QB Hurry, 1 Fumble Forced, 1 Fumble Recovered, 8 Pass Deflections
2020: 6 Games Played, 7 Tackles
Highlight Reel
Quinyon Mitchell allowed just 1 catch for 8 yards in the MAC Championship.
Scouting Report
Strengths
Quinyon Mitchell has great body positioning and is great at contesting catches and trying to knock the ball out at the catch point. He's got long arms, and a great frame to work with. He's got fantastic athleticism and the closing burst to recover when he gets beat. Mitchell is an extremely sure tackler who is also a solid fit for a special teams player. He does very well covering deeper zones and has very solid coverage instincts to help him get into the right position.
Weaknesses
The weaknesses that draw Mitchell back aren't fatal flaws, but they are things that will get him picked on by NFL wide receivers. He gets fooled by vertical routes that get cut short too soon and focuses too much on the receiver instead of having a focus on the quarterback. He has trouble in man coverage when there are pick and crossing routes designed to have him work through traffic. His speed is too good to get beat deep as often as he does, even if the quarterback hasn't made him pay as much on film. He has to get better at breaking on the ball to create more turnovers and knockaways.
Intangibles & Off-Field Red Flags
Quinyon Mitchell plays extremely hard every single play and is the kind of player who will go all out whether he's on defense or special teams. Mitchell wasn't ever a captain and isn't known as a leader, but he comes in, does his job, and stays out of trouble off the field. Teams love having guys like Mitchell on the roster that they can build around even if he's not trying to be that leader in the locker room. It's been said before, but a good follower is just as good as adding more leaders.
NFL Stylistic Comparison: Desmond Trufant
Much like Desmond Trufant, Mitchell has an ideal height, weight, and make-up speed for a cornerback, but unlike Trufant, he's not super polished in coverage technique coming out of college. He and Trufant both fit best in cover three and off-man looks and would be best in those situations. Teams will like him the way they liked Trufant in 2013, but the fit may not be ideal for the teams that run more quarters or press-man. Mitchell is a solid run defender like Trufant, too.
How does he fit in with the Atlanta Falcons
If the Falcons want to bring in Quinyon Mitchell, they could select him at No. 8 overall relatively easily. Or they could trade down to the 15-20 range and select him there where he will have more value. Atlanta would instantly use him as a gunner and let him compete for the No. 2 cornerback spot. He'd likely win that role and see a ton of playing time as a rookie across from A.J. Terrell. Atlanta does have some solid players at cornerback already and could see this as a value that just doesn't make sense if they don't see him worth the No. 8 overall pick since he likely won't be there at 43.
All advanced stats are courtesy Pro Football Focus or Football Outsiders. All traditional stats are courtesy of official team websites, NFLGSIS or CFB Stats. All RAS and athletic testing numbers are courtesy of DraftScout.com and Kent Lee Platte's RAS Football website.