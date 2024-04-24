2024 Atlanta Falcons Potential Draft Pick Profile: DL Darius Robinson
The Falcons could have the best 5-technique rotation in the NFL if they decide to bring in Darius Robinson during the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Atlanta Falcons have needs for depth all over the defensive line, and Darius Robinson can fit in well with the Falcons new 3-4 scheme as an end or a smaller defensive tackle. Robinson would be a perfect fit to rotate with both David Onyemata at 3-technique defensive tackle or he can rotate with Zach Harrison as the 5-technique defensive end. Robinson is an explosive player who has a ton of power to throw around even offensive tackles at the next level. He would be a welcome addition to the Atlanta Falcons defense under Raheem Morris and Jimmy Lake.
Darius Robinson
University of Missouri
Defensive Lineman
Athletic Comparison and Numbers
Athletically, both Darius Robinson and Arik Armstead profile best as a defensive end in any formation. They both make sense as a strong-side defensive end that can play in a 4i-technique or 5-technique and handle a two-gapping responsibility. Both players are highly explosive off the line and can attack with a fast first step and a ton of power right into the chest of an offensive lineman. Both players lack lateral agility and work best as straight-ahead penetrators in the defense.
Stats and Awards
2023: 12 Games Played, 43 Tackles, 14.0 Tackles for Loss, 8.5 Sacks, 6 QB Hurries, 1 Fumble Forced, First-Tam All-SEC, SEC Academic Honor Roll
2022: 13 Games Played, 35 Tackles, 5.5 Tackles for Loss, 3.5 Sacks, 3 QB Hurries, SEC Academic Honor Roll
2021: 10 Games Played, 21 Tackles, 0.5 Tackles for Loss, 1 Pass Deflection
2020: 7 Games Played, 11 Tackles, 1.0 Tackle for Loss, 1.0 Sack, 1 QB Hurry
2019: 5 Games Played, 1 Tackle, 1 QB Hurry
Highlight Reel
Scouting Report
Strengths
The biggest strength in Darius Robinson's game is that he is a tough bull in a china shop type player and will powerfully pound through the offensive line repeatedly. He's smart with how to use his length to keep blockers out of his chest, and his quick hands allow him to throw around linemen as a back is coming by him. He is extremely versatile and able to play any technique along the front line and would do best in a role that allows him to move around the line play to play. His ceiling is through the roof.
Weaknesses
While his bull rush is great, Robinson has a hard time working counters off of it, and he needs to truly develop a plan of attack to get through offensive lines at the next level. He tries to bull through too much, and instead of adjusting, that will be his plan all game. His constant need to penetrate through the line will take him out of plays at times. He needs to play with better pursuit angles and set the edge a bit better against the run instead of overrunning the offensive lineman across from him.
Intangibles & Off-Field Red Flags
Darius Robinson is highly competitive and never takes plays off. He's got to get better at planning his pass rushes off the field, but that's not a red flag, rather a spot for coaching. He's great at doing his job and working hard every play. He may not be a vocal leader, but he's a hard working player who can set the example for others to follow when he's in the league. This is another situation where the being a follower is just as good as being a former captain.
NFL Stylistic Comparison: Arik Armstead
When thinking of versatile players who can play inside or outside to compare to Darius Robinson, a couple of names pop up, but Arik Armstead fits best here. Armstead, much like Robinson, wasn't the peak athlete at his position laterally, but he has shown that he is better on the field than he was in testing. He can play any technique from 3-technique through a 6-technique, and that's where Robinson will thrive. Both guys fit best as a defensive end in any formation can both pass rush and set the edge against the run.
How does he fit in with the Atlanta Falcons
If the Falcons want Darius Robinson, they'll likely have to trade back up in the second round and potentially even into the first round from there. Robinson would instantly compete with Zach Harrison for time at the 5-technique role but could very easily also play some 3-technique as well and give the Falcons the opportunity to run some sets with both Harrison and Robinson as the defensive ends. Atlanta could have a top-tier rotation at both 5-technique if they bring in Robinson.
