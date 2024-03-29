2024 Atlanta Falcons Potential Draft Pick Profile: EDGE Chop Robinson
Could Chop be an ideal fit in Atlanta for the premiere pass rush role?
Chop Robinson might be the best athlete at edge defender in the entire draft. The Atlanta Falcons could build their pass rush around him if they decide that cornerback is the first pick they make and want to trade up into the end of the first round for a pass rusher. Robinson needs a lot of work in his technique, though, and the Falcons could be an ideal landing spot for him to learn the game, grow, and become a productive member of a defense.
Chop Robinson
Pennsylvania State University
Edge Defender
Athletic Comparison and Numbers
Athletically, Chop Robinson is a top-level specimen. He's one of the fastest, most agile edge defenders to have come out of the draft in the last decade. Robinson has the physical tools to be a great pass rusher in the NFL and compares very favorably to Micah Parsons in that respect. The issue here is that the play doesn't match the athleticism yet. Robinson is a true definition of a workout warrior at this point in his career.
Stats and Awards
2023: 10 Games Played, 15 Tackles, 7.5 Tackles for Loss, 4.0 Sacks, 5 QB Hurries, 2 Fumbles Forced, 1 Pass Deflection, First-team All-Big Ten
2022: 12 Games Played, 26 Tackles, 10.0 Tackles for Loss, 5.5 Sacks, 3 QB Hurries, 1 Fumble Forced, 2 Pass Deflections, All-Big Ten Honorable Mention, Reid Robinson Outstanding Defensive Lineman Award
Transferred from Maryland to Penn State between the 2021 and 2022 seasons
2021: 13 Games Played, 19 Tackles, 2.5 Tackles for Loss, 2.5 Sacks
Highlight Reel
Scouting Report
Strengths
Chop Robinson has exceptional athleticism and an explosive first step that overtakes offensive linemen who try to block him. His pursuit against the run shows up with great angles to the ball whether it's a running back or a quarterback with the ball. He sets the edge very effectively as well. This hasn't shown up on the stat sheet in tackles but has helped the guys behind him. Because of his leverage, he's able to bowl over blockers and can convert speed to power easily. Robinson has the kind of pass-rush athleticism that would make him fun to deploy as a blitzer from anywhere in the formation. He can bend around the edge with a speed rush with the best of them.
Weaknesses
Despite having all the tools, Robinson's production is that of a backup-caliber player at the top of the college level. He doesn't create sack opportunities and has a hard time with his technique. He's another Ricky Bobby pass rusher who doesn't understand how to use his hands and just wants to go fast. He needs to develop a pass-rush plan and figure out how to keep his feet under his center of gravity. As it is right now, he needs a lot of work and isn't the right guy to build a team's pass rush around. He needs to be in a reserve/rotational role for at least a year developing before he should be deployed with the defense.
Intangibles & Off-Field Red Flags
While Chop Robinson doesn't get into trouble off the field, there are questions about how much work he's been putting in to improve his technique after practice. He's not had much improvement year over year and isn't considerably different than what he was as a freshman. Teams may have questions about his work ethic because of this. And a player with work ethic questions leaves cause for concern as to whether or not the Falcons would be considering him.
NFL Stylistic Comparison: Manny Lawson
While the athletic comparison to Micah Parsons is fun, it's more likely that Chop Robinson ends up closer to a Manny Lawson type when he is in the NFL. Lawson wasn't super productive as a pass rusher and wound up being more of an all-around linebacker than anything else. That's fine if that's what he ends up being long-term, but it's not worth a first-round pick in today's NFL. Atlanta will have to see if he's closer to Lawson or Parsons in their minds.
How does he fit in with the Atlanta Falcons?
If the Falcons want to procure Chop Robinson for their defense, they're likely looking at using a first-round pick to do so. Robinson isn't someone the Falcons should be targeting though. He's a great athletic prospect and has some high potential for what he can be, but he's a long way off from being what he can be at this point. The Falcons would be wise to let Robinson go to a different team in the draft while picking someone else that would actually make the team better this year and in the future.
All advanced stats are courtesy Pro Football Focus or Football Outsiders. All traditional stats are courtesy of official team websites, NFLGSIS or CFB Stats. All RAS and athletic testing numbers are courtesy of DraftScout.com and Kent Lee Platte's RAS Football website.