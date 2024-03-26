2024 Atlanta Falcons Potential Draft Pick Profile: EDGE Dallas Turner
Could Dallas Turner be the Atlanta Falcons new premiere pass rusher?
The Atlanta Falcons could really use a premiere pass rusher, and bringing in someone like Alabama edge defender Dallas Turner would be a genius move for the long term. Turner has a fantastic skill set to build off of and has taken well to coaching with Nick Saban over the last three seasons. The Falcons already have a Saban-trained defender in DeMarcco Hellams who could end up being the starting strong safety in 2024. Adding Turner to the mix will only help the Falcons defense and could end up being the steal of the draft.
Dallas Turner
University of Alabama
Edge Defender
Athletic Comparison and Numbers
Athletically, Dallas Turner compares heavily to Vic Beasley. Beasley's failures in the NFL had nothing to do with his athletic ability, but rather the amount of heart he showed on the field. Turner having similar athleticism only gives a really high ceiling here. Other players who have comparable athleticism to these two include Khalil Mack, Von Miller and Kamerion Wimbley. This is a top-10 caliber athlete who could easily play in the NFL based on that alone.
Stats and Awards
2023: 14 Games Played, 53 Tackles, 14.5 Tackles for Loss, 10.0 Sacks, 13 QB Hurries, 2 Fumbles Forced, 1 Pass Deflection, Consensus First-Team All-American, SEC Defensive Player of the Year, Bednarik Finalist, Lott IMPACT Finalist, Lombardi Semi-Finalist
2022: 13 Games Played, 37 Tackles, 8.0 Tackles for Loss, 4.0 Sacks, 9 QB Hurries, 1 Fumble Recovered, 1 Defensive Touchdown
2021: 15 Games Played, 30 Tackles, 10.0 Tackles for Loss, 8.5 Sacks, 5 QB Hurries, Freshman All-American, Freshman All-SEC
Scouting Report
Strengths
The biggest strength that Dallas Turner has is his unreal athleticism. He's got an insanely explosive first step and can bend around the edge better than any pass rusher in the class. Turner can play in a 3-4 outside linebacker or a 4-3 offset strong-side linebacker role near the line of scrimmage. He's exceptional in the open field and is a strong tackler. He's also extremely instinctual in underneath coverages, and those proficiencies against the run show up when he's covering the flats. He already comes with some pass rush moves that take advantage of his speed with an outside dip move and an ability to align in multiple spots and blitz from anywhere. Turner continually improved year-over-year with coaching as well.
Weaknesses
At times, Turner is Ricky Bobby pass rusher in that he wants to go real fast, but has no idea how to use his hands. While he's adept at speed around a blocker, he doesn't convert it to power efficiently and needs to work on his functional strength in many aspects. He has trouble shedding blocks and stacking in the run game because of this deficiency. Some things that he could do to improve his hands would be working with Olympic-style wrestlers or MMA fighters to improve his hand fighting with offensive linemen. He would benefit from a mentor who has fantastic pass rush moves and a pass rush plan to help him develop that part of his game.
Intangibles & Off-Field Red Flags
Dallas Turner is the kind of leader that Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot loves to draft. He was a permanent team captain for the SEC Champion Crimson Tide and really fits in well with the kind of locker room the Falcons want to have. He's a team player and wants to build chemistry throughout the locker room. He was quoted on the Paul Finebaum show as saying the following (h/t On3.com's Kaiden Smith).
"“First and foremost you gotta lead by example by doing the little things right and by just being consistent every day in what you do,” Turner said. “Putting in a lot of work every day, putting in extra work and stuff like that. When you guys see older guys do things like that they tend to follow that and the energy is everywhere on the team. It’s just kind of a monkey see monkey do thing though, but you know it’s in a good direction.”"- Dallas Turner to Paul Finebaum
His energy and extra work shows up on film as well. Off the field, he's one of the hardest workers for the Crimson Tide setting a great example for his teammates. He also believes that players need to spend time together on and off the field. When it comes to off-field discipline, there's no issues to speak of for Turner. He's never been arrested or suspended.
NFL Stylistic Comparison: Von Miller
Much like Von Miller, Dallas Turner isn't a great run defender at this time and is coming into the league very unpolished as a pass rusher. Early in his career, he might need to spend more time on the bench until he learns how to play the run better. As he continues to develop, Turner could end up being one of the top pass rushers in the NFL the way Miller has been during his career. If his hands and run defense develops, Turner will be the next Miller.
How does he fit in with the Atlanta Falcons
To add Dallas Turner to the roster, the Falcons would likely have to use the No. 8 overall pick on him. He is arguably the best defensive player in the draft and fits a lot of teams in that No. 5 to No. 14 range as a premiere pass rusher. Atlanta could end up trading down and still lucking into him in that No. 11 to No. 14 range because of the emphasis on offensive players at the top of the draft. Adding him would absolutely add another dimension to a Falcons defense that needs it.
The Falcons would instantly want to use Turner as a weakside edge defender. He'll end up playing primarily as an outside linebacker covering that side of the field against the run and getting after the passer. He would likely rotate most of the season with Lorenzo Carter or another veteran if the Falcons decide to sign someone or re-sign Bud Dupree. Turner has the kind of leadership the defense could use in the unit and eventually be a captain for the Falcons. Atlanta would greatly benefit from bringing in Turner and could have their new long-term leader of a pass rush unit.
All advanced stats are courtesy Pro Football Focus or Football Outsiders. All traditional stats are courtesy of official team websites, NFLGSIS or CFB Stats. All RAS and athletic testing numbers are courtesy of DraftScout.com and Kent Lee Platte's RAS Football website.