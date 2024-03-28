2024 Atlanta Falcons Potential Draft Pick Profile: EDGE Jared Verse
Could Jared Verse bring back memories of John Abraham in Atlanta?
Pass rushers are going to be vital for the Atlanta Falcons in 2024 and their first target in the draft is likely to be a pass rusher like Jared Verse. Verse compares favorably to another Atlanta Falcon favorite in John Abraham. Verse fits in well with the new scheme as a 3-4 outside linebacker on the weakside. Atlanta adding a pass rusher of Verse's caliber would be the thing that could take the defense to the next level—a top 10 overall defense in the NFL.
Jared Verse
Florida State University
Edge Defender
Athletic Comparison and Numbers
Jared Verse's athleticism is comparable to John Abraham on film, but Abraham never tested. They even have the same kind of size. However, another good comparison for that kind of athleticism is Bradley Chubb. Sometimes, a guy without a great 3-cone can be a fantastic athlete and be able to bend the edge. That's definitely the case here with Verse. He is a better athlete on film than he tested, and he still tested relatively well.
Stats and Awards
2023: 13 Games Played, 41 Tackles, 12.5 Tackles for Loss, 9.0 Sacks, 11 QB Hurries, 1 Fumble Forced, 3 Pass Deflections, 1 Blocked Kicks, First-Team All-American, Bobby Bowden Leadership Award, First Team All-ACC
2022: 12 Games Played, 48 Tackles, 17.0 Tackles for Loss, 9.0 Sacks, 3 QB Hurries, 1 Fumble Recovered, 1 Blocked Kick, First-Team All-American, First-Team All-ACC
Transferred from Albany to Florida State after the 2021 season.
2021: 11 Games Played, 52 Tackles, 11.0 Tackles for Loss, 9.5 Sacks, 1 Fumble Forced, 1 Pass Deflection, First-Team All-CAA
2020: 4 Games Played, 22 Tackles, 10.0 Tackles for Loss, 4.0 Sacks, 1 Fumble Forced, Second-Team All-CAA, CAA Rookie of the Year
2019: Redshirted
Highlight Reel
Scouting Report
Strengths
Jared Verse has one of the best first steps out of all the pass rushers in the draft. He might not be as long or as strong as others, but his quickness and ability to convert speed-to-power helps him cover the deficiencies there. He always knows where the quarterback is and relies on his instincts to know where to be. This allows him to be a "Right place, right time" kind of defender similar to Nate Landman in the running game and someone who can always get to the quarterback.
He knows how to use his hands and has a good set of pass rush moves that includes a cross chop similar to what Chuck Smith used to use. He has exceptional physicality and leverage and uses that to his advantage when he's attacking quarterbacks to get around or through offensive tackles. Verse's bull rush is fantastic and shows that he has some functional strength when he can use his insane amount of explosion off the ball—something that also shows up while he's bending the arc on pure outside speed rushes.
Weaknesses
While Verse does have some solid pass rush moves, he could benefit from learning something that fakes to the outside and attacks the inside of the offensive tackle. Almost all of his moves push wide and developing a plan to force an offensive tackle to keep thinking "wide", he could hit a spin or an inside club that could allow him to create a shorter angle to the passer. He does sometimes wear down against stronger offensive tackles, but being in a rotation should help solve this issue.
He needs to get a bit stronger, too. This shows up in the running game and shows when he gets driven down the field by larger offensive tackles at times. He also is inept in coverage and shouldn't end up dropping back until he can learn proper angles there. Early in his career, he is likely just a designated pass rusher until he develops his functional strength more. As his strength and endurance develops, he could truly end up as one of the best pass rushers in the NFL.
Intangibles & Off-Field Red Flags
Jared Verse is a vocal leader and one of the hardest workers for the Seminoles. His drive is something that can't be matched. In this ESPN article by Andrea Adelson, his journey was detailed from when he was an undersized high school tight end to a dominant ACC pass rushing force. He was essentially a captain for the defensive line in 2022 and 2023 for the Seminoles and helped make everyone around him better. His motor is exceptional, and he grinds every play on the field.
NFL Stylistic Comparison: John Abraham
When watching Verse on film, there's no question who he should remind coaches of. He has a bend around the edge that will bring back some fun memories. And his power in his bull rush should help with counters as he continues to develop his pass rush. He could easily end up as a premiere pass rusher within the defense and give Atlanta someone to be a perfect complement to Arnold Ebiketie. Having an Abraham clone would help elevate the defense.
How does he fit in with the Atlanta Falcons
The Falcons could potentially trade down and get some additional picks in this draft to enhance the depth of the team while also still being able to acquire Jared Verse. He would definitely need to be selected in the top half of the first round so they couldn't trade lower than around 15. That being said, he would instantly upgrade the pass rush for the Falcons and could be another rookie revelation in a Raheem Morris defense like Kobie Turner or Byron Young were for the Rams in 2023.
Verse would instantly be a starting weakside edge defender for the Falcons as either a 3-4 outside linebacker or 4-3 defensive end in base and as the primary edge rusher in a nickel package. He would raise the floor of the pass rush and could be a perfect complement to guys like Arnold Ebiketie, Grady Jarrett and David Onyemata in nickel packages. The Falcons could really have a great defense in 2024 with this addition, and it could be something to take them to the next level.
All advanced stats are courtesy Pro Football Focus or Football Outsiders. All traditional stats are courtesy of official team websites, NFLGSIS or CFB Stats. All RAS and athletic testing numbers are courtesy of DraftScout.com and Kent Lee Platte's RAS Football website.