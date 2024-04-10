2024 Atlanta Falcons Potential Draft Pick Profile: EDGE Jonah Elliss
Should the Falcons add Kaden Elliss' little brother to the mix?
Jonah Elliss would be a great fit for the Atlanta Falcons as an edge rusher if they decide to forgo the edge rusher position through the first two rounds of the draft. He's the younger brother of the current inside linebacker Kaden Elliss, and having multiple Elliss brothers on the roster would benefit both the chemistry of the defense and the progression of the younger brother. Jonah Elliss could be an instant competitor with the edge-rushing rotation.
Jonah Elliss
University of Utah
Edge Defender
Athletic Comparison and Numbers
Jonah Elliss has fantastic athletic numbers. He fits in well on the T.J. Watt, Harold Landry, and Von Miller-type profiles with his scores. Elliss shows it all on film too. He could stand to gain a few pounds and improve his strength, but he was also fighting shoulder injuries the last few months, and that caused some issues. His agility numbers are insanely good—especially his 3-cone number. He has first-round-caliber athleticism to go with his first-round-caliber instincts.
Stats and Awards
2023: 10 Games Played, 37 Tackles, 16.0 Tackles for Loss, 12.0 Sacks, 3 QB Hurries, 1 Fumble Forced, 3 Pass Deflections, First-team All-American, First-team All-Pac 12, 2023 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Finalist, Lott IMPACT Finalist, Ted Hendricks Finalist, Lombardi Finalist
2022: 11 Games Played, 26 Tackles, 6.0 Tackles for Loss, 3.0 Sacks, 1 QB Hurry, 2 Fumbles Forced, All-Pac 12 Honorable Mention
2021: 13 Games Played, 15 Tackles, 1.0 Tackle for Loss, 1.0 Sacks, Pac-12 Academic Honor Roll
Highlight Reel
Scouting Report
Strengths
Jonah Elliss has one of the most refined counter-moves in the entire NFL Draft when looking at his spin move. He's also extremely agile and can bend outside for a dip-under move as a primary pass-rush move. Elliss is good against the run when he's able to get off of blockers with his hands and motor. The toughest part of his game for an offense to go against is his ability to plan and execute that pass-rushing plan against any offensive tackle. While he has his go-to move, he has multiple ways to get to the quarterback and has an underrated bull rush as well.
Weaknesses
Technique issues litter Elliss' film. He needs to improve his hands and especially the strength of his punch off the line. Elliss needs to work on his strength as well because he doesn't convert his speed-to-power well at all. He doesn't take out blockers the way an edge defender should when trying to set his edge. He has trouble with larger offensive tackles and should have someone in front of him to help him out there. Having him at linebacker will be crucial to his development because he shouldn't be a defensive end at the NFL level.
Intangibles & Off-Field Red Flags
Jonah Elliss is just one of the many Elliss brothers projected to be NFL players or already in the NFL. Elliss brothers are known for their insane work ethic and non-stop motors. They all have high football intelligence having grown up around the game. Teams will look at Elliss and see someone who has the high football character to eventually become a captain for their team as well. He wasn't a captain at Utah, but a tone-setter for the program with the only good defense in the Pac-12.
NFL Stylistic Comparison: Cliff Avril
Cliff Avril was an undersized, highly intelligent pass rusher who needed to bulk up and get better against the run. He did just that when he was with Detroit and took his career to the next level. Ideally, the Falcons get the most out of Jonah Elliss earlier in his career than the pure pass rusher Avril was during his first two seasons. But if that's all Elliss is until 2026, that's ok. He can develop into a full-time edge defender who will provide nine or ten sacks a year at his peak.
How does he fit in with the Atlanta Falcons
If the Falcons want to bring in Jonah Elliss, they may have to take him in the third round of the draft at the latest. He's a first-round talent that's being undervalued by the NFL at this time. The Falcons would use him as a 3-4 outside linebacker in the new scheme. Atlanta would have him compete with Lorenzo Carter, DeAngelo Malone, and Arnold Ebiketie for playing time at the position and could have a great rotation with the four of them. Elliss has some work he needs to do, but he could instantly impact in pass-rush situations with his plan of attack.
All advanced stats are courtesy Pro Football Focus or Football Outsiders. All traditional stats are courtesy of official team websites, NFLGSIS or CFB Stats. All RAS and athletic testing numbers are courtesy of DraftScout.com and Kent Lee Platte's RAS Football website.