2024 Atlanta Falcons Potential Draft Pick Profile: OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu
Could the Falcons take an offensive tackle and shock the world with a selection of Olumuyiwa Fashanu?
The Falcons could shock the world taking a franchise caliber tackle at No. 8 overall if they truly want to go best player available, and that player could be Olumuyiwa Fashanu. Fashanu could come right in and compete for a starting job at right tackle before potentially taking over for Jake Matthews long term. Worst case scenario, the Falcons should be having him play their swing tackle role and upgrading the depth along the offensive line—especially since they need to protect their $180 million investment in Kirk Cousins with the best front line they can afford.
Olumuyiwa Fashanu
Pennsylvania State University
Offensive Tackle
Athletic Comparison and Numbers
Olumuyiwa Fashanu is a great athlete for an offensive lineman and actually plays faster than he times. Very similar to how the long-time Browns offensive tackle Joe Thomas was faster than he timed. Fashanu moves extremely well laterally and prototypical size for the position. His long arms allow him to keep defensive linemen at bay and keep them out of his chest in pass protection. He's got the speed to be effective at getting to the second and third levels for blocks as well.
Stats and Awards
2023: 12 Games Started at left tackle, 88.4 PFF Pass Block Grade, 70.5 PFF Run Block Grade, Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the year, First-Team All-Big Ten, Academic All-Big Ten, William V. Campbell Trophy Finalist, Lombardi Award Semifinalist
2022: 8 Games Started at left tackle, 84.7 PFF Pass Block Grade, 59.4 PFF Run Block Grade, Second-Team All-American, Second-team All-Big Ten, Academic All-Big Ten, Dick Maginnis Memorial Award Winner,
2021: 1 Game Started at left tackle, 4 Games Played at left tackle, 88.2 PFF Pass Block Grade, 63.8 PFF Run Block Grade, Academic All-Big Ten
2020: Unofficially Redshirted for the season
Highlight Reel
Scouting Report
Strengths
Olumuyiwa Fashanu is one of the best offensive tackles in the draft because he's one of the strongest pass protectors in the draft. He's able to snatch and stuff speed and power rushers to equal proficiency. He's got a fantastic anchor and doesn't get knocked back. He punches like a boxer and has a fantastic footwork base. His kick slide is very quick and allows him to match up well with speed from all directions. He's got the agility and speed to smack around linebackers at the second level on runs.
Weaknesses
Fashanu's only real weaknesses are technique related. He's impatient when it comes to attacking with his hands and will get over his toes a bit too much causing him to be off-balance. He has to get better when taking on stunts and games from the defensive linemen. As a run blocker, he has a lot of technical errors. He would benefit from a good offensive line coach that works with him on his failings and will take the time to teach him the proper way to get after defenders in the run game.
Intangibles & Off-Field Red Flags
"You talk to the academic people about him, they love him. He’s done everything right since he stepped on campus. You talk to strength and conditioning, the trainers, equipment staff, just Olu is one of those guys. He just goes about his business. He does everything the right way; extremely focused."- Penn State Head Coach James Franklin
This quote (h/t Cory Giger from DK Pittsburgh Sports) from Penn State Head Coach James Franklin summarizes the kind of guy that the Atlanta Falcons are trying to bring in under general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Raheem Morris. Olumuyiwa Fashanu is also a team captain for the Nittany Lions and a great example for others off the field as an Academic All-Conference guy who donates his time and money to charity off the field. He helps out with homeless shelters and does charity fundraisers to try and help those less fortunate.
NFL Stylistic Comparison: D'Brickashaw Ferguson
Much like Olumuyiwa Fashanu, D'Brickashaw Ferguson was an ideal physical prospect with all the tools and just needed the proper coaching to become a franchise tackle at the NFL level. Ferguson, much like Fashanu, was highly coachable, a team leader and someone who fit in well with his NFL team's zone scheme. Even if Fashanu is half the player that Ferguson was as a pro, he'll go to a Pro Bowl at some point in his career and be a franchise left tackle.
How does he fit in with the Atlanta Falcons
If the Falcons want to bring in Olumuyiwa Fashanu, they'll have to take him in the first round and likely at No. 8 or even just a few picks after with a trade down. Fashanu instantly could upgrade right tackle from Kaleb McGary and eventually take over for Jake Matthews at left tackle. In five years, Fashanu, Matthew Bergeron and Drew Dalman could be the left side of the offensive line and still be effective. The Falcons could make a lot of bad picks in the draft, but this wouldn't be one if they decided to go this route in the first round.
All advanced stats are courtesy Pro Football Focus or Football Outsiders. All traditional stats are courtesy of official team websites, NFLGSIS or CFB Stats. All RAS and athletic testing numbers are courtesy of DraftScout.com and Kent Lee Platte's RAS Football website.