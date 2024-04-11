2024 Atlanta Falcons Potential Draft Pick Profile: S Cole Bishop
Cole Bishop is originally from Georgia and could be a perfect fit for his hometown team.
The Atlanta Falcons will likely take at least one safety in the 2024 NFL Draft. One of those guys they could take is Cole Bishop, a Peachtree City, GA native who played at Utah for his college days. Bishop was primarily a strong safety who could play in the box and deep. He showed excellent versatility and would work well with the new scheme under new Falcons defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake and head coach Raheem Morris on defense.
Cole Bishop
University of Utah
Safety
Athletic Comparison and Numbers
Cole Bishop athletically compares well to Eric Rowe, another Utah product. Rowe had a good career sliding between cornerback and safety but ultimately settled into more of a free safety role. Bishop seems more like a pure strong safety at the next level and should be able to compete from day one with his level of athleticism. Bishop's athleticism shows up a ton when he's asked to cover tight ends or bigger wide receivers one-on-one.
Stats and Awards
2023: 11 Games Played, 60 Tackles, 6.5 Tackles for Loss, 3.0 Sacks, 2 Interceptions, 1 Fumble Forced, 4 Pass Deflections, All-Pac-12 Second Team, Jim Thorpe Award Semi-Finalist,
2022: 14 Games Played, 83 Tackles, 6.0 Tackles for Loss, 1.5 Sacks, 2 QB Hurries, 1 Interception, 3 Pass Deflections, All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention
2021: 11 Games Played, 55 Tackles, 9.0 Tackles for Loss, 3.0 Sacks, 5 Pass Deflections, 1 Blocked Kick, All-Pac 12 Honorable Mention
Highlight Reel
Scouting Report
Strengths
Cole Bishop constantly is moving toward the ball like a heat-seeking missile—even when he's on the backside of a play. He's more than willing to smash receivers that are nearby when they are trying to get open in his zone. He's fantastic against the run and makes himself skinny to get in between blockers. He has high football intelligence and can anticipate where the ball is going before the play even starts. He looks like the prototype strong safety.
Weaknesses
There are times when Bishop will be too aggressive in trying to make plays, and it ends up burning him. He has to get stronger and better at getting off blockers against the run. There are times he gets wiped out by a fullback or tight end that he should easily get off of. He will over-pursue sometimes, and that leads to him being out of the play. Bishop sometimes has issues with reading his keys against run plays that will also lead him out of the play.
Intangibles & Off-Field Red Flags
A team captain for the Utes, Cole Bishop has been a leader for the defense since day one. He's a tone-setting player who gets the entire defense to play hard and play fast. He's someone who is more than willing to play on special teams if the team needs him to. He's one of the hardest-working players on his team and would fit in very well with Jessie Bates to help run the defense. Bishop helped the Utes defense finish top 20 in points and yards allowed his junior year due in part to his leadership.
NFL Stylistic Comparison: Justin Reid
Justin Reid is a safety who can play both spots effectively and is fantastic in coverage but has some deficiencies taking on blockers in the run game. Overall, though, much like Reid, Cole Bishop is a complete safety for the most part with smaller deficiencies in his game. They're both fantastic leaders and help their defenses take the next step. The Falcons would love to have a safety like this competing with DeMarcco Hellams and Richie Grant for playing time in 2024 and beyond.
How does he fit in with the Atlanta Falcons
If the Falcons want to bring in Cole Bishop, they'll have to take him in the third or potentially fourth round if he slips. Safeties will slip in this draft despite having very solid prospects, no one is exceptional, Bishop included. But sometimes, a truly solid safety is worth a pick and someone that the Falcons can pick and have him make an impact. Bishop would compete for the starting strong safety job and is already coached up well in a scheme similar to what they will run in 2024.
All advanced stats are courtesy Pro Football Focus or Football Outsiders. All traditional stats are courtesy of official team websites, NFLGSIS or CFB Stats. All RAS and athletic testing numbers are courtesy of DraftScout.com and Kent Lee Platte's RAS Football website.