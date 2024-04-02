2024 Atlanta Falcons Potential Draft Pick Profile: WR Adonai Mitchell
Former Georgia Bulldog and Texas Longhorn Adonai Mitchell could end up being a steal if the Atlanta Falcons bring him in.
Texas Longhorns wide receiver Adonai Mitchell is a complete package as a wide receiver and could give the Atlanta Falcons a complete package of size, speed, strength and determination at the No. 2 wide receiver spot. Mitchell would fit in great with the scheme the Falcons will be running under new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson who has roots in the Sean McVay scheme. Mitchell could be used like a faster, stronger Cooper Kupp within the offense.
Adonai Mitchell
University of Texas
Wide Receiver
Athletic Comparison and Numbers
Adonai Mitchell flies when he's on the field. With his height and speed, he athletically compares to D.J. Chark who has been able to carve his own niche out in the NFL. If he can build off of his fantastic athleticism and start using his jumping ability and speed to destroy defenses on a more consistent basis, he could end up being arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL. He has limitless potential with his athleticism; he just needs to realize it.
Stats and Awards
2023: 14 Games Played, 55 Catches, 845 Yards, 11 Touchdowns, 2 Carries, 1 Yard, Second-Team All-Big 12, Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year
Transferred from Georgia to Texas in between the 2022 and 2023 seasons.
2022: 6 Games Played, 9 Catches, 134 Yards, 3 Touchdowns
2021: 15 Games Played, 29 Catches, 426 Yards, 4 Touchdowns
Highlight Reel
Scouting Report
Strengths
Adonai Mitchell has one of the best release repertoires in the draft. He can get open against press, man or zone easily. He has great change of direction, and it helps compensate for his lack of route running abilities. He is able to use the sideline to his advantage when he's catching the ball on those tough window throws. He's fantastic attacking the deep ball and can track it like a baseball outfielder trying to catch something at the warning track. His yards-after-catch abilities are due to his power and frame compared to shiftiness. He has the jumping ability to attack and high-point balls.
Weaknesses
Mitchell has a good amount of weaknesses to his game. He's not overtly physical in contested catch situations. He's also more of a body catcher than a hands catcher and doesn't do well when he's trying to catch the ball with his hands. Against lower competition, he will play down to them if he's not challenged by corners early in the game. His route running also needs a ton of work. As a run blocker, he just doesn't seem to want it, and that won't be helpful in the NFL.
Intangibles & Off-Field Red Flags
While Adonai Mitchell was never a captain for the Bulldogs or the Longhorns, he was still a consummate team player. He took a back seat to more-ready wide receivers during his time at Georgia while they were building towards and winning back-to-back national titles. His transfer to Texas had more to do with not being sure about the quarterback situation at Georgia than anything, and wanting to play with Quinn Ewers is completely understandable considering Mitchell's production in 2023. Teams should have no issues with him outside maybe some medical questions about the 2022 season, and his ankle injury that caused him to miss nine games.
NFL Stylistic Comparison: Amari Cooper
Much like Amari Cooper, Mitchell has the ability to do it all at wide receiver. He can go over the middle, attack the deep areas and even catch the ball on shorter routes and create something with the ball in his hands. He also has some issues with inconsistency that Cooper had when he was at Alabama. If he can be more consistent the way Cooper has, Mitchell will have a fine career that allows him to eventually become a No. 1 receiver for some team, even if it's not the one that drafts him.
How does he fit in with the Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons would likely have to trade up into the back of the first round to get Adonai Mitchell. He's a fantastic wide receiver and someone who is a bit raw, but he could impact early with his toolbox full of releases and skillset to burn defenses early in his career. Mitchell would be a great speed complement for Drake London at wide receiver while not depreciating in size like Darnell Mooney or Rondale Moore do. The Falcons could luck out with Mitchell slipping to them at 43, and that would be even better if they want to go a true best player available route in the second.
All advanced stats are courtesy Pro Football Focus or Football Outsiders. All traditional stats are courtesy of official team websites, NFLGSIS or CFB Stats. All RAS and athletic testing numbers are courtesy of DraftScout.com and Kent Lee Platte's RAS Football website.