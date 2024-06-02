2024 fantasy outlook: Bijan Robinson
With Zac Robinson taking over as offensive coordinator, we will have to see how he plans on incorporating the running game, especially with newly signed quarterback Kirk Cousins. During his tenure as offensive coordinator of the LA Rams, Robinson ran a balanced offense as they ranked 10th in passing yards per game, 11th in rushing yards per game, and 8th in points per game. Rams running back Kyren Williams was very productive in Robinson's scheme as he was 3rd in the NFL with 1,144 yards on the ground in just 12 games.
Robinson now inherits a jewel in Atlanta with second-year running back Bijan Robinson. He is a different kind of back than Williams considering he is a dual-threat back who can get open on screen plays and run routes like a wide receiver. Robinson put up some good numbers in his rookie campaign with Desmond Ridder under center, but his numbers could spike with Cousins taking the snaps.
If the Falcons offense is as explosive as it's predicted to become, Robinson could benefit from more touches and so could his fantasy owners. If the Falcons can play most of their games with the lead, will the coaches get conservative with the playcalling? Or will they smash the gas and try to run up the score? This Falcons offense should have an entirely new identity next season and the coaching staff will figure out a way to get Robinson enough action to have an impact.
The outcome of the Falcons games should determine Robinson's workload. If the Falcons find themselves in a close game, Robinson should still receive a decent amount of carries but also expect his receptions and receiving yards to increase.
Cousins has a plethora of pass catchers to distribute the ball to, and if he finds them often for big yardage, it should open up plenty of space for Robinson to catch passes out of the backfield where he could use his elusiveness.
While he was only 24 yards short of reaching 1,000 yards rushing, he should go over that total in 2024. Defenders often stacked the box against the Falcons due to their lack of being able to push the football downfield with their passing attack. Robinson's value wasn't maximized to its fullest potential due to his lack of usage in the red zone.
Expect Robinson to get his fair share of touches if the Falcons can put themselves in scoring position. He has ridiculous talent, but if the Falcons begin to destroy their opponents, we could realistically see Robinson only getting no more than 12 carries a game, especially with him sharing a backfield with Tyler Allgeier. The organization may not want to risk having Robinson on the field with a big lead which is good for the team and bad for fantasy owners. The Falcons are expected to have a more balanced attack considering all the new players they acquired.
Bijan Robinson's Fantasy Projections:
- Carries: 216
- Yards: 1,184
- Catches: 72
- Rec. Yards: 698
- TDs: 17