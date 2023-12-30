3 Arthur Smith decisions that cost the Atlanta Falcons playoff positioning
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons may not be completely out of the playoff race but they are as close as you can get. Atlanta needs a number of teams to lose out to have a shot at either the division or the final wildcard spot. Regardless this is a Falcons team that has cost themselves an easy playoff spot losing to bad teams consistently this season.
While Arthur Blank may not part ways with his head coach the reasons he should are clear and accruing. Smith made decisions both in the off-season and throughout this year that cost the team and should result in a new landing spot.
One impressive win against the Colts shouldn't be enough to save a job that already should have been lost for a number of reasons. This is a good Atlanta Falcons roster that is being held back by poor coaching and terrible quarterback play.
Anything close to capable from either position would have the Falcons winning the division and resting their starters in the final game of the year. Instead, the team is left hoping for unlikely scenarios while attempting to win out. The reasons they are in this position are each more than enough to move on from Arthur Smith.