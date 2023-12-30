3 Arthur Smith decisions that cost the Atlanta Falcons playoff positioning
By Nick Halden
3. The failed adjustments
The Colts game was a perfect example of what this offense could be for the Falcons. It is an indictment on Arthur Smith and why he didn't make these adjustments sooner. The passing game was improved and Taylor Heinicke wasn't perfect but was a solid distributor. If the offense was this close to being great why wasn't Taylor given a chance to compete for the job?
If the adjustments could be made that quickly to the passing game why when your season is all but over? Arthur Smith likely has done just enough to save his job making the situation all the more frustrating.
It seems it has taken Arthur Smith all season as well to figure out that Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts are better with the ball in their hands. Perhaps if the coach played fantasy football he would have realized this far sooner.
Yes, wins and losses are all that matters but it doesn't take a genius to know your best chance at winning consistently is putting the ball in the hands of your best players. Atlanta needs to make a change in the position and move on from Arthur Smith.