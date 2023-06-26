3 Atlanta Falcons deals that will prove to be bargains this season
By Nick Halden
1. Desmond Ridder $870,000 base salary with a $1.2 million dollar cap hit
If Desmond Ridder is anything close to an above average quarterback this has an argument as the best contract in the league. Ridder is Atlanta's starting option and has a lower base salary than his backup Taylor Heinicke or the third option Logan Woodside.
If Ridder is the quarterback many believe him to be Atlanta's window to contend is over the next three seasons with Ridder on a deal that will give Atlanta extreme roster flexibility. Atlanta is attempting to follow the same path that Philly did with Jalen Hurts moving on from their veteran quarterback and using the new found cap space to build out a great roster around a young developing signal caller.
Ridder even as a backup is a bargain on this deal though clearly Desmond is Atlanta's starter and will be given every chance to prove he is the long-term answer at the position. With Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, Drake London, Kyle Pitts, and Cordarrelle Patterson as Ridder's primary weapons and a great offensive line, the position isn't going to be any easier to play. The path is there for Ridder to quickly become not only Atlanta's biggest bargain but in the league as a whole.