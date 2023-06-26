3 Atlanta Falcons deals that will prove to be bargains this season
By Nick Halden
3. Arnold Ebiketie $1.1-million dollar base salary with a $2 million dollar cap hit
If Ebiketie plays to the level he is capable of in the 2023 season this will have an argument as Atlanta's best contract. Arnold is still on his rookie deal as well as London and Ridder speaking to Atlanta's youth and how well the team has drafted over the past two seasons.
Ebiketie has a chance to be Atlanta's best edge rusher and should take a huge leap with a greatly improved defense and a full off-season to get healthy. Whether it was the injury or simply a need to adjust to the next level Ebiketie wasn't the same player as he was early on for Atlanta.
There was a burst and power that clearly weren't as sharp down the stretch of the season. Regardless of the reasoning behind the drop-off, Ebiketie is an exciting prospect who has a chance to lead the Falcons' pass rush now that there is veteran help both in the interior and on the edge.