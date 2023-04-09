3 Atlanta Falcons depth chart battles to watch in 2023
The Atlanta Falcons have nicely added to the roster so far this off-season bringing in players to compete for roles who could prove to be bargains while bringing in known contributors. David Onyemata, Jessie Bates, Kaden Elliss, Taylor Heinicke, and Calais Campbell all have clear roles and won't be forced to fight throughout camp for a roster spot.
Despite the improved roster the Falcons clearly have starting roles that will be contended for in training camp late this summer and during the preseason. The team is opting for a measured approach bringing in key veterans without flooding the roster taking away what Arthur Smith has been building over the past two seasons.
One of the messages this coaching staff has preached is the fact you have to earn your role or the team will move on. Deion Jones and Bryan Edwards are clear examples of this while Jalen Mayfield and Feleipe Franks pose the opposite argument.
Atlanta's willingness to stick with those two players has gone against what the front office and coaching staff preaches and how the rest of the roster has been handled. Perhaps it is an unwillingness to part ways with players Arthur Smith still deems as projects setting the stage for Atlanta's first position battle.