3 Atlanta Falcons depth chart battles to watch in 2023
1. Left Guard
Jake Matthews, Drew Dalman, Chris Lindstrom, and Kaleb McGary are all locked in as starters leaving left guard as the only position that is still a question mark in the trenches for Atlanta. With Elijah Wilkinson signing elsewhere it is official the Falcons will have a new starter at the position in the 2023 season.
As frustrating as it might be for those that had to watch Jalen Mayfield in the 2021 season the guard will likely be given a chance to win the starting role. With expectations clearly lower this time with Mayfield having to actively prove he wasn't the player who only blocked the air in front of him allowing Matt Ryan to take far too much punishment.
Unless there is an unrealistic improvement you cannot risk putting Mayfield back in as a starter in front of Desmond Ridder. Justin Shaffer and Matt Hennessy are the other likely starters with the Falcons likely adding more competition in the draft.
Before camp starts it is impossible to know who Atlanta views as the starter going into the competition. What is clear is that the Falcons will have an open competition at the position to complete an offensive line that took a huge step forward last season.