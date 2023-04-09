3 Atlanta Falcons depth chart battles to watch in 2023
2. The receiver depth chart after Drake London
Will the Falcons go into camp giving Jared Bernhardt and Frank Darby a chance to earn roles or do they view Scotty Miller and Mack Hollins as starters? The most likely path here is the Falcons adding to the position in the draft and allowing the depth chart to sort itself throughout camp and the preseason based on who Ridder shows chemistry with.
Last year's preseason certainly gives Bernhardt a reason to feel he can win a contributing role considering the chemistry he showed with Ridder. Mack Hollins should have the inside track as the WR2 but a draft pick or camp struggles will change this.
After London, there isn't one receiver who can be relied on completely and that promises an entertaining camp and preseason with players vying to be the third and fourth targets behind Kyle Pitts and Drake London.
It would be shocking not to see the Falcons address the position on day two of the draft focusing on the defense on night one. As tempting as taking a receiver in the first round might be the talent isn't there for Atlanta's draft positioning and barring trading down and adding to the position before the first round would be a mistake.