3 Atlanta Falcons depth chart battles to watch in 2023
3. Atlanta 's third corner
It is without question that Atlanta's number one corner for the 2023 season will be A.J. Terrell who has become one of the best at his position. It appears Casey Hayward is still viewed as a starter as well considering the team's willingness to keep Hayward vs. saving the cap space they would be cutting a veteran coming off of a serious injury.
For the time being it is safe to pencil in Hayward, Bates, and Terrell in the secondary as starters. The rest is yet to be determined with Hawkins likely keeping a starting role but needing to prove he can take a step forward.
Mike Hughes, Dee Alford, and Darren Hall are the options to replace Isaiah Oliver and will all be given a chance to win the role. Hughes should be the favorite considering his experience, however, it was obvious Atlanta liked Alford with the corner becoming an early preseason story and continuing his impressive rise throughout the season.
Dee was far from perfect but often when given the chance Alford made a play that stuck out as an accomplishment in a bad 2022 defense.