3 Atlanta Falcons facing higher expectations in 2024 season
By Nick Halden
1. Kyle Pitts
Kyle Pitts is one of a handful of tight ends to have over 1,000 yards in a single season since he was drafted. With that said, the lack of production in comparison to the draft pick has been frustrating. This isn't made easier when you look back and consider the Falcons could have drafted Ja'Marr Chase or Micah Parsons.
This is the level of impact that the Falcons could have drafted at their slot. Kyle Pitts is every bit as talented as both of these players but simply hasn't put it on the field since his rookie season.
Yes, you have to consider that Mariota couldn't get the ball in the same zip code and Pitts ended his second season injured. Just as you have to consider that Pitts wasn't fully healthy last season and still playing with one of the worst quarterbacks in the league in Desmond Ridder.
While these are valid reasons to struggle they don't make the lack of production any easier to accept. With Zac Robinson's offense being installed Kyle Pitts is going to have far more chances. Add in a borderline toptop-ten ten quarterback in Kirk Cousins and you have a make-or-break year for the Atlanta tight end.