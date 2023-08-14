3 Atlanta Falcons facing questions after preseason debut
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons' first preseason game couldn't have gone better for a team that played very few players expected to have a consistent impact on the 2023 season. Atlanta beat the Dolphins 19-3 with the new-look defense being the story of the game.
As exciting as it was it is important not to read too much into preseason action that features bland gameplans and few players we will see in the regular season. More important than the score is individual performances and what each player is on the field tells us about their roster spot moving forward.
One player that can feel reassured of their roster spot is quarterback Logan Woodside. Already Woodside was thought to have a spot locked up with teams now allowed to carry three quarterbacks. Woodside, however, put together a strong preseason game as the lone quarterback to play for the Falcons with the team resting Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke.
That should end any concerns at the position for the Falcons and lock the depth chart in position heading into the season. While Logan clearly has a spot locked in not all Atlanta Falcons were so lucky including one possible starter that is now facing some major questions.