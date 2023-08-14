3 Atlanta Falcons facing questions after preseason debut
By Nick Halden
2. Mykal Walker
Update: Mykal Walker was waived Sunday evening
How much value will the Atlanta Falcons coaching staff put on Mykal Walker's preseason performance? That question is likely answered by the fact that Walker spent so much time on the field despite being a consistent contributor a season ago.
Walker was clearly outplayed by players below him on the depth chart and continued to struggle in coverage. Mykal has shown growth throughout his time with Atlanta but not enough to lock up a starting spot in what could be his final season with the Falcons.
Atlanta just signed linebacker Frank Ginda who was the USFL Defensive Player of the Year after adding Kaden Elliss in the off-season. Add in the fact that Rashaan Evans is still floating around in free agency and it is fair to question not only Walker's slot as a starter but to wonder if his roster spot is as safe as it seemed a week ago.
It isn't an overreaction to point out that Walker was clearly outplayed and one of the handful of players expected to play a role that was sent out against Miami. If Walker continues to struggle throughout the preseason it is possible he becomes a surprise cut with Nate Landman, Ginda, or a surprise addition taking his role.