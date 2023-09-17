3 Atlanta Falcons facing the most pressure in week two
By Nick Halden
1. Desmond Ridder
Why is there such a large portion of sports media and the Atlanta Falcons fanbase so ready to write this kid off? Yes, early returns from Desmond haven't shown his full ability or locked in what he is or isn't but there have been flashes. Ridder is being given very little chance to develop or show what he is capable of as a starting quarterback.
Ridder clearly outplayed Bryce Young last Sunday despite doing little aside from throwing screen passes or handing the ball off. There is no question that Ridder acts the part of franchise quarterback making it clear he doesn't care about stats only winning.
This is an attitude that echoes exactly what Arthur Smith has preached from the start. Smith has no problem winning ugly and cares very little about how often Atlanta's top pass-catchers get touches.
While this is all understandable there is still an undeniable pressure on Desmond Ridder to go out and prove he can make enough throws to allow this offense to work against above average teams. Green Bay is going to do their best to make Ridder prove he can throw the ball consistently down the field putting their attention on the run game. The stage is set for the Atlanta quarterback to have a statement game.