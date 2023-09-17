3 Atlanta Falcons facing the most pressure in week two
By Nick Halden
3. Tyler Allgeier
If you're a running back in Arthur Smith's offense you will have your chances at making an impact. Tyler Allgeier was given the most rushing chances last week despite sharing the field with Bijan Robinson. Tyler ran with a level of desperation that spoke to wanting to keep his role and how valuable he still is to this team.
Despite last week, there will be consistent pressure for Allgeier this season with Bijan Robinson and Cordarrelle Patterson clearly more talented players. This isn't to say that Allgeier cannot be more productive but rather objectively you have two players with more ability.
Both Robinson and Patterson can play receiver at a high level and have a shiftiness that Tyler lacks. To continue to keep getting a high volume of carries Allgeier needs to run with the same desperation and punishing style the second-year player brought against Carolina.