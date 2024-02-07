3 Atlanta Falcons fan favorites who won't be back in 2024
By Nick Halden
1. Cordarrelle Patterson
The Atlanta Falcons offense in 2021 and 2022 often relied on Patterson to make a big play. If something great was happening it was almost always when the utility man was on the field for the Falcons. This changed in 2023, however, when the Falcons moved Patterson to a "Joker" role that really was just a fancy way of saying they would rarely use him in multiple positions.
Patterson is better with the ball in his hands than many Falcons who spent more time on the field in the 2023 season. The frustration was clear for Patterson and it seems likely that the two sides will now part. Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier are both on rookie contracts and new OC Zac Robinson runs a more normal version of offense.
Patterson doesn't seem to have a role with Arthur Smith now gone and will look for a new landing spot. The veteran is loved in Atlanta for how he interacts with the fans and the ferocity with which he plays with. It is tough to say but it is clear that there is no longer a fit for the two sides and it is time to move on.