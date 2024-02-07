3 Atlanta Falcons fan favorites who won't be back in 2024
By Nick Halden
2. Taylor Heinicke
Taylor Heinicke was seemingly only a fan favorite when he wasn't on the football field. With his cool underdog story and his Georgia ties it was a fanbase that so badly wanted to put their arms around the veteran. This was especially the case when Desmond Ridder was struggling and the Falcons' season was imploding.
Atlanta turned to Taylor to save them and he did anything but. Taylor's story and how he carries himself off the field makes him easy to like. His level of play and potential cap hit make it a lot harder, however and will end with the veteran being cut.
The Falcons moving on from Taylor opens up $ 7 million in cap space for the offseason. That is simply by cutting a player you plan to never see the field in the 2024 season. The team keeping Heinicke would be shocking considering the cheap replacements they can find in the draft or in free agency. The team could simply opt to keep Desmond Ridder as the cheap backup as well focusing on adding a starter they can rely on. No matter how it plays out it is clear that Taylor's time in Atlanta was a failure and is coming to an end.