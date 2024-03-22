3 Atlanta Falcons fighting to keep their job heading into 2024 season
By Nick Halden
1. Taylor Heinicke
Whatever Taylor Heinicke did to convince the Atlanta Falcons front office to allow him to remain the backup has seemingly worked. How loved can you be in the locker room to justify keeping the veteran? Let's be fair here the version of Heinicke that we watched in Washington is well worth his current cap hit. However, this isn't the player that Arthur Smith brought to Atlanta.
Heinicke was unable to hit his receivers and gave the defense consistent turnover chances. Taylor was unable to beat out Desmond Ridder for the starting job. That in itself speaks to his level of play and why it is shocking he is still on the roster.
Atlanta could have saved $7-million in cap space by cutting Taylor. If the deal didn't potentially save so much cap space this decision would be less surprising. Still, it is fair to consider Heinicke as a player who will be fighting for their role in the 2024 offseason and throughout camp.
If the Falcons can find cheaper and more reliable options the cut could still happen. The veteran is in the final year of a two-year agreement he signed a year ago. Taylor Heinicke could still need a new team before the season kicks off.