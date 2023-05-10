3 Atlanta Falcons games that would be perfect for primetime
By Nick Halden
We are only two days away from the Atlanta Falcons' schedule being released for a team looking to make a playoff jump. Atlanta's schedule should be considered favorable no matter how the opponents and bye week are laid out based on the consistently bad rosters Atlanta will face in the 2023 season.
Atlanta not making the playoffs with this schedule should have Arthur Smith on the hot seat. There will be slight changes to the 2023 schedule layout with teams allowed to have multiple Thursday night games and not every team required to have a primetime slot.
It is very likely that the Falcons become one of these teams with Desmond Ridder at quarterback and very few exciting matchups in the 2023 season. Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Trevor Lawrence, and Josh Allen should be expected to dominate the primetime schedule considering the consistently great matchups these teams will have in the AFC.
Atlanta's best chance at primetime games will be division matchups or against one of the two clear playoff contenders the team will play. Arthur Smith's team is set to be one of the biggest surprises of the 2023 season with a defense that is greatly improved and a complete offense that only needs Ridder to be capable to be great. With this in mind, here are the best possible matchups for the Falcons in primetime in 2023.