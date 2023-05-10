3 Atlanta Falcons games that would be perfect for primetime
By Nick Halden
1. Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Atlanta Falcons
This is arguably the most exciting matchup on Atlanta's schedule and should be considered for a primetime slot. Two former Falcons in Foye and Calvin Ridley will have a chance to haunt the Falcons while Atlanta will attempt to use their trio of running backs to limit Trevor Lawrence and a great Jacksonville offense.
While neither Atlanta nor Jacksonville have been all that interesting since the 2016 season both are teams that clearly should make the playoffs this season with great veteran coaches and exciting young rosters.
Part of what will make this matchup so interesting is the opposite styles of the two offensive-minded head coaches. With the Jaguars reliant on the passing attack and Arthur Smith's offense shocking the defense when they aren't handing the ball off.
The one problem with this game in primetime is the obvious questions surrounding Desmond Ridder. Can the young quarterback match up with one of the best young quarterbacks in the league? Atlanta''s argument, however, will be with a greatly improved defense and what should be the best rushing attack in the league Ridder has to do very little to keep up with Lawrence. Jacksonville vs. Atlanta should be one of the few games in which the Falcons aren't favored and it is clear it belongs in primetime.