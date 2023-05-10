3 Atlanta Falcons games that would be perfect for primetime
By Nick Halden
2. Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers
With the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Bucs both clearly heading in the wrong direction the Falcons clearly should only fear Carolina within their division. Despite losing Christian McCaffrey and D.J. Moore the Panthers have a solid roster and the first overall pick in Bryce Young. Considering that these will be the two teams vying for the NFC South in the 2023 season it is easy to make an argument either one of these games belongs in primetime.
You have two of the top eight picks in Bijan Robinson and Bryce Young with two young teams looking to take the next step. The only question for Carolina should be whether or not there is a drop-off from Steve Wilks to Frank Reich.
While Carolina obviously has question marks in Reich and how Bryce Young will play in his rookie season this is as close to a divisional primetime matchup as Atlanta will have all season.
An early primetime game between the two teams would be ideal as each attempt to get a foothold on the division and the league is figuring out Bryce Young. Atlanta's selling point of having a primetime game isn't the quarterback matchup but their talented young roster and a player in Bijan who is ready to push Atlanta back to the playoffs.