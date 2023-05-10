3 Atlanta Falcons games that would be perfect for primetime
By Nick Halden
3. Detroit Lions vs. Atlanta Falcons
This may not be a primetime matchup that has many fans outside of Atlanta and Detroit excited, however, these are two good teams that will be playoff contenders. This game is going to have plenty of points and Atlanta is going to have a difficult time beating the Lions on the road.
This is a team that has fully bought into their head coach and the system. It showed with the team winning their final game despite being eliminated from contention only hours earlier. This is a team that is going to be focused and much like the Falcons are ready to take that playoff jump.
Goff vs. Ridder will be far more entertaining than many fans will give the quarterback credit for and both run games look great heading into the 2023 season. Atlanta's defense clearly is better and will give the chance for Jeff Okudah and Mike Hughes to make their return to the team that moved on from them.
There is also the storyline of the top two running backs of the 2023 draft matching up for the first time making this an obvious primetime game if the schedule makers pay close enough attention.