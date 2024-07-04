3 Atlanta Falcons looking for redemption in 2024
By Nick Halden
1. Raheem Morris
Raheem Morris has been coaching since 1998 when he started as a graduate assistant for Hofstra. Working his way up the ladder Morris was given a chance in 2009 as the head coach of the Tampa Bay Bucs. After 11 years of coaching things finally seemed to be falling into place for the coach.
However, what Morris had to sacrifice to become a head coach at such a young age was control. The roster and many decisions were made above his head with the coach having to pay the consequences without the needed power. Morris was set up for failure and the results showed just that. When an overachieving 2010 team built up unrealistic expectations the following season was the end for Morris. Quarterback Josh Freeman was a complete mess and the needed pieces simply weren't there. Morris paid the price and has spent the time since working to earn another chance.
Since leaving Tampa in 2011, Morris has worked his way back spending time with Washington, and Atlanta, and winning a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams. Atlanta's head coach has had to work harder than many it appears for a legitimate shot at the head coaching role. Morris understands that Atlanta is his second and likely last chance, the energy and decisions will reflect this as the coach looks for redemption.