3 Atlanta Falcons looking for redemption in 2024
By Nick Halden
2. Kyle Pitts
What is more at fault for Kyle Pitts lack of production is truly an odd debate. You must factor in the quarterback, play calling, play design, injuries, and the talent around him. While the truly elite receivers need very little to make it work it is clear that Pitts needs some things to fall his way to produce at a high level.
It is easy to look back at Kyle's draft class and consider the far better fit that were sitting there for Atlanta. Namely Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons who would bring the skillset Atlanta so badly lack.
Regardless, it is fair to say that Pitts hasn't lived up to expectations. While it is unfair to call the fourth-year player a bust the last two years of production have been unacceptable. Whether Pitts wasn't fully healthy and shouldn't have been on the field or it was a coaching failure, a player of Pitts talent should managed close to 1,000-yards easily.
Even in Atlanta's chaotic offense, the lack of production was concerning. Drake London and Bijan Robinson both were clerly held back as well but found ways to produce at a higher level. Pitts has a lot to prove heading into the year looking to put up a season that will demand both respect and a future payday.