3 Atlanta Falcons looking for redemption in 2024
By Nick Halden
3. Kirk Cousins
Kirk Cousins simply cannot shake the playoff and prime-time reputation he has been given. Fairly or not it is part of the quarterback's legacy as we enter the final chapters of his career. This season is going to be a great chance to change that.
The NFC is wide open and you will have a handful of prime time games including against the defending champs. Cousins can go a long way in changing the conversation by simply showing up in prime time and finding a way to be relevant in the postseason.
This doesn't mean an unrealistic Super Bowl run but rather showing up and being the clear reason, this team has a chance against more proven competition. Cousins can do a lot to change his reputation in Atlanta by taking the Falcons back to the playoffs for the first time in 2017.
Showing up in featured games and playing at a high level is not the only thing Cousins must do to begin to change the conversation. The Falcons need a hot finish to the year and must find a way to pull off an early upset. Whether that is on the road in Philly or at home against the Chiefs, Cousins, and Atlanta need to find early momentum.