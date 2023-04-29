3 Atlanta Falcons most affected by their first-round selection
Atlanta Falcons QB Desmond Ridder is affected by Bijan Robinson
The Atlanta Falcons have proven that they truly believe in Desmond Ridder by not taking a quarterback in the first three rounds. Not to mention, they added more solid or great pieces around him.
Now he has the best trio of running backs in the NFL to work with, an elite tight end that has a good complement with Jonnu Smith, and Drake London who was his favorite target in the four games he started to end the season.
Bijan, as previously mentioned, will be a weapon in the passing game too. There isn't an area on offense that Bijan won't help.