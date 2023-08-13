3 Atlanta Falcons players in make or break situations this season
By Nick Halden
3. Jeff Okudah
The former first-round pick is already working at a disadvantage having to start the season dealing with an injury and working his way back. However, it remains a big year for a player who hasn't lived up to expectations or played to his talent level. If Okudah fails in Atlanta it isn't the end of his career but it is further confirmation that the corner isn't a top starter in this league but a depth piece.
Failing in two landing spots is more than enough to push Okudah far down the free agency rankings and leave him competing for a depth role next season.
Okudah fits this team perfectly and is exactly the type of corner that Atlanta needed opposite A.J. Terrell. The problem for the Falcons is the fact that at season's end Okudah will be an unrestricted free agent with the Falcons not having any ability to retain the corner if he posts a strong season.
Considering they still need to pay A.J. Terrell it isn't an ideal situation for the franchise but it does set Okudah up for a great payday if he can take advantage of the situation. This is clearly the most talented defensive roster that Jeff has been a part of. It isn't an overstatement to say that this season should be career-defining for the former first-round pick.