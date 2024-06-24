3 Atlanta Falcons players who are interesting trade pieces in 2024
The Falcons have some quality trade pieces who could interest many teams.
2. Nate Landman
Nate Landman's breakout campaign last year saved the Atlanta Falcons defense. Following an injury to Troy Andersen, the position was in disarray but Landman stepped up and proved to be one of the best in the league.
While the Falcons brought back the undrafted star by re-signing him, he is only on a one-year deal and if they are not looking to pay him in the long run, they should trade him.
A team looking to add a nasty, downhill linebacker to their defense, should be interested in the third-year backer. Landman is the type of player who will add physicality to any defense.