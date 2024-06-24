3 Atlanta Falcons players who are interesting trade pieces in 2024
The Falcons have some quality trade pieces who could interest many teams.
3. Richie Grant
Richie Grant was buried on the depth chart last season. He went from being the defense's snap-count leader to being benched for a seventh-round rookie. New head coach Raheem Morris has praised Grant but, chances are, it will be more of the same from the second-round pick in 2021.
Entering the last year of his rookie contract, Terry Fontenot needs to get something for him. Grant is a talented player who needs a change of scenery. Trading him is in the best interest of both the team and the player.
Oftentimes, you can get a team that had a high grade on a player during the draft process to take the bait on a bust. The Falcons should find a buyer for the former UCF star.