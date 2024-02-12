3 Atlanta Falcons players who need to be gone before the 2024 season begins
By Nick Halden
2. Desmond Ridder
This is an argument that is easy to go back and forth on based on Ridder's contract. On one hand you have the chance to have your emergency quarterback to be a player with starting experience. That is difficult to find in a league that now allows every team to carry three quarterbacks on gameday. With the new rule in place the roster spot serves as an emergency option if the first two quarterbacks go down.
Another argument is to look at Ridder's experience as a starter as a negative. He was the leader for the Falcons in the 2024 season and was often talked about by the coaching staff and his teammates as a great leader.
If this is the case perhaps having his voice in the room isn't the best idea. Whether it is a trade or a cut there is an argument that moving on from Ridder is best for this team. Raheem Morris and Terry Fontenot have a tough decision to make when it comes to Ridder.
Trusting Desmond in the backup role would be a mistake leaving the team debating between giving him the third quarterback role or moving on from their former starter.