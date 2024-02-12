3 Atlanta Falcons players who need to be gone before the 2024 season begins
By Nick Halden
3. Every receiver not named Drake London
Perhaps you return 1-2 familiar names to compete for a depth role but for the most part it is time to start over. Arthur Smith and Terry Fontenot as a duo clearly didn't believe in putting emphasis on the position. Whether it was Russell Gage, Mack Hollins, or Bryan Edwards the team continually brought in poor second options.
Under Zac Robinson the position is going to be far more important for the offense. It isn't a position that Smith seemed to view as anything other than a blocker who occasionally catches check downs.
This is going to change under an OC that prefers three receiver sets. Even if the team moves Kyle Pitts to receiver full time you need at least two more legitimate options with a solid backup.
Atlanta should look to add to the position both in the draft and through free agency with a number of veteran fits set to hit the market.