3 Atlanta Falcons players with a lot to lose in the 2023 season
2. Desmond Ridder
There is no Atlanta Falcons player with more to gain or lose this season than quarterback Desmond Ridder. With already parts of sports media loudly calling for the Falcons to chase Lamar or completely dismissing Ridder the quarterback has a myriad of receipts to remember heading into the season.
Within Atlanta's own fan base, there is a level of division as to what Ridder is or isn't. Barring Ridder having a perfect season every week is going to be an overreaction breaking down each detail as to why Ridder is or isn't the answer.
Atlanta is attempting to win this season and has a backup in Taylor Heinicke who they believe can win games if forced into action. Ridder's window to prove himself a franchise quarterback is likely to be limited for a team that is ready to win now.
Desmond has a low bar following Marcus Mariota as a starter, however, if he cannot keep the starting role how many teams will give the third-round pick a second chance? That is the nature of the league if Ridder was chosen in the first round a myriad of chances would be given based on the price tag as evidenced by Josh Rosen, Baker Mayfield, and Sam Darnold in recent history.