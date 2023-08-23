3 Atlanta Falcons poised for a breakout 2023 season
By Nick Halden
3. Drake London
It is easy to make the case that Kyle Pitts is the Falcons' best pass catcher and the most talented on their roster. However, it has been clear in the preseason and through camp that Desmond Ridder has a lot of chemistry and trust in Drake London. That is going to build into a breakout season for the Falcons receiver that will have him in the conversation as one of the top targets in the league.
London simply needs to clean up his issues with ball security and take the expected step forward with Ridder to have a breakout season. Chemistry takes time to build and early on as Kyle Pitts and the rest of Atlanta's targets are building this with Ridder it will be Drake London that the quarterback often looks to first.
This is completely understandable and sets up the second-year receiver for a great season. London will be helped by the fact that Pitts and the Atlanta run game will both demand a lot of attention.
What London accomplished last season with Marcus Mariota as his quarterback cannot be overstated. Drake had a struggling QB as Atlanta's primary receiver in his rookie season and still managed a good year. Add in a capable quarterback and better pieces around him and this season should be huge for the second-year receiver.